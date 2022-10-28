Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

14-foot python removed from Florida neighborhood

Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.
Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – Deputies removed a 14-foot-long python from a Florida neighborhood Wednesday night after the snake was spotted in the bushes between two homes.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of an East Naples neighborhood called to report seeing the large snake.

When deputies arrived, they determined the snake was an invasive Burmese python and euthanized it. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the carcass for disposal.

The sheriff’s office said non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida.

They are known to eat endangered species such as wood storks, Key Largo woodrats, and limpkins. They even eat large animals such as alligators, white-tailed deer and bobcats.

The sheriff’s office said the pythons also compete with native predators for food, habitat and space in the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarps, tires, cars, and trash – everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but nearby communities are being...
USGS is monitoring Mauna Loa closely. Here’s how their color-coded advisory system works
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
A federal judge ruled that the family of Kyle Thomas can pursue claims against the city and...
Judge allows family of man shot by police to pursue legal claims that HPD lacked training

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen plan to file for...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
The persistence of high inflation, near the worst in four decades, has intensified pressure on...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Rushdie’s life