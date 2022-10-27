Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:19 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Iranian man known as “the world’s dirtiest man” was laid to rest Tuesday.

According to the country’s state media, Amu Haji, or Uncle Haji, died Sunday at 94 years old.

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.

Despite his stance, locals treated him with respect.

A few months ago, he finally bathed.

Haji was unmarried and was buried in a city near his village.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
Jeffrey DeCastro mug
Grand jury indicts suspect in Hawaii Island crime spree

Latest News

The U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two...
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers today, more showers expected over the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers today, more showers expected over the weekend
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Ukraine battles intensify; Russia eyes space retaliation