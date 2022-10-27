Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

A woman in Iowa came to police with the claim that her father, who died in 2013, murdered 50 to 70 people. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURMAN, Iowa. (KETV) – AA woman in Iowa is claiming her late father was a serial killer who murdered dozens of people years ago.

The woman also told police where the victims’ bodies were allegedly buried.

Authorities in Fremont County are now investigating the validity of her story.

Police said Lucy Studey claims her father, Donald Studey, was a serial killer who murdered somewhere between 50 and 70 people. She also claimed she helped him dump bodies in a well on their former property.

The claims have prompted authorities to investigate.

“We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn’t?” Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said.

Aistrope said cadaver dogs were brought in after the woman shared her story.

“Cadaver dogs looked around the area,” Aistrope said. “I’m not going to say it was near the well, but they did indicate something.”

Authorities said no bodies or bones were immediately found.

Donald Studey died in 2013. An older sibling of Lucy Studey denies the claims, but authorities are still pursuing the leads with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of more than $28...
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
Jo Koy is returning for the Feb. 25 show which is a part of his 2023 Jo Koy world tour.
Get ready to laugh until it hurts: Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii
A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
In the Windy City, a Chicago married couple perpetuate the dances of Polynesia, and neither of...
A long way from Hawaii, this school for hula and Tahitian dance is thriving

Latest News

The documentary can be found on all Hawaii News Now digital platforms.
HNN to launch documentary on Ukrainians in Hawaii amid ongoing war with Russia
May 14, 2022. Honolulu, Hawaii. Red Cross volunteer Noel Alarcon shows a resident how to test a...
Need a smoke alarm? Hawaii Red Cross got you covered
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Victims reflect on verdict in Waukesha, Wisconsin trial