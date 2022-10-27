Tributes
With Red Hill ‘unpacking’ effort underway, Navy works to drain fuel from third pipeline

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:06 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Navy’s first phase of its massive Red Hill defueling effort kicked off this week, crews will now begin draining the third and final pipeline on Thursday.

The first day of what’s called “unpacking” the pipelines at the Red Hill fuel facility began on Tuesday, in which 93,000 gallons were drained from a pipeline.

On Day 2 of the effort, the military said crews removed 209,000 gallons of jet fuel — clearing the second line.

All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off

With efforts underway to drain the third pipeline, officials said it contains much more fuel and will likely take a few days.

The fuel is being stored in above-ground tanks at Pearl Harbor.

