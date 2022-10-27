Staffing shortages means your Rainbow Drive-In breakfast fix will be harder to get

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a fan of Rainbow Drive-In’s breakfast items, be ready for a change.

Citing staffing shortages, the eatery is limiting its Kapahulu location hours starting Oct. 31.

It means popular breakfast items will not be available during the weekday. The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hours for Friday to Sunday will remain the same ― from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Management told Hawaii News Now that hiring continues to be a challenge.

They asked the public for patience while they try to hire more workers.

“Our workers have been working extremely hard especially during the summertime,” said Chris Iwamura, with the company. “We’ve been short staffed just like everyone else in Hawaii.

“We just wanted to give them a break so they could rest and recover.”

Managers say they need to hire between five to 10 full time employees before normal hours can resume.

They are hoping that can be done by December.

