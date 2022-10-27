Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Staffing shortages means your Rainbow Drive-In breakfast fix will be harder to get

Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu location
Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu location(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a fan of Rainbow Drive-In’s breakfast items, be ready for a change.

Citing staffing shortages, the eatery is limiting its Kapahulu location hours starting Oct. 31.

It means popular breakfast items will not be available during the weekday. The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hours for Friday to Sunday will remain the same ― from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Management told Hawaii News Now that hiring continues to be a challenge.

They asked the public for patience while they try to hire more workers.

“Our workers have been working extremely hard especially during the summertime,” said Chris Iwamura, with the company. “We’ve been short staffed just like everyone else in Hawaii.

“We just wanted to give them a break so they could rest and recover.”

Managers say they need to hire between five to 10 full time employees before normal hours can resume.

They are hoping that can be done by December.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of more than $28...
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
Jo Koy is returning for the Feb. 25 show which is a part of his 2023 Jo Koy world tour.
Get ready to laugh until it hurts: Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii
A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards

Latest News

Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son David and wife Anna after they boarded a train...
DIGITAL SPECIAL: After fleeing the fighting in Ukraine, they’re trying to build new lives in Hawaii
The documentary can be found on all Hawaii News Now digital platforms.
HNN to launch documentary on Ukrainians in Hawaii amid ongoing war with Russia
Tuesday morning, the number of people wearing masks versus not wearing masks inside Honolulu's...
Weak yen, rising fuel prices push back anticipated rebound of Japanese arrivals
The officers involved in the fatal shooting were cleared of criminal charges in August for the...
Honolulu officers cleared of internal violations in fatal shooting of 16-year-old