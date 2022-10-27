Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say

Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – A now-former pediatrician is facing charges after police say he tried to meet up with an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old for sex.

Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Olsen was a pediatrician at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa. Banner Health said in a statement Olsen is no longer employed with the medical group.

Police say on Oct. 11, Olsen messaged an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old on a dating website.

Court documents state Olsen told the undercover officer he was a doctor and asked if the teen had another social media profile where they “could continue their conversation.”

The undercover officer then gave Olsen another social media account, and the two continued messaging.

Investigators say the undercover officer told Olsen they were 15 years old and Olsen began making sexual comments.

According to court documents, Olsen said he wanted to “cuddle” with the teen and began talking about sex. He reportedly said he “had been tested and was clean” from sexually transmitted diseases.

Olsen then offered sex and asked questions about the teen’s genitalia, investigators say.

Olsen and the undercover cop set up a meeting at the Arizona Mills mall in Tempe. Olsen reportedly told the officer he would be arriving at the mall soon and asked the teen where they would be.

Olsen described his car, and police tracked him down and arrested him.

Olsen was among 16 men arrested in an undercover operation targeting child sex crimes and trafficking.

During the operation, undercover detectives placed ads on websites that police say are frequented by people seeking illegal sex acts involving children.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
After dodging questions, city confirms several workers at shooting range have elevated lead levels
A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 27, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 27, 2022)
FILE PHOTO - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert...
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's memoir.
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson