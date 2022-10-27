Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Geologists are monitoring Mauna Loa closely. Here’s how their color-coded advisory system works

There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but nearby communities are being...
There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but nearby communities are being warned to get ready.(USGS/Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but nearby communities are being warned to get ready.

And Hawaii County has been putting out daily updates using an advisory system.

Seismic activity at the summit remains elevated.

Geologists say they detected about 20 small earthquakes Wednesday, all less than magnitude 3.

And a recent swarm of earthquakes prompted scientists to take a closer look.

“What really kicked us into a higher gear in terms of looking at Mauna Loa was in September,” said Mike Zoeller, geologist at Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

“We reached over 40 earthquakes a day for a couple weeks straight and 100 earthquakes on a couple of occasions.”

Similar to weather alerts, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and U.S. Geological Survey have their own alert system with two parts. The ground-based volcano alert system goes from normal, advisory, watch to warning.

The color coded aviation alerts are for the aviation sector which shows hazards from volcanic-ash emissions. They go from green, yellow, orange and red.

Geologists say these two alerts are usually in sync.

Right now, Mauna Loa is in the advisory level or yellow level since 2019. It means the volcano is exhibiting signs of elevated unrest above known background activity.

“That’s telling us that magma is migrating to shallower levels in the volcano slightly closer to the surface and not quite yet at the levels that would suggest an eruption is imminent yet,” said Zoeller.

“That’s why we have not moved in the orange or watch level yet.”

A watch or orange means an eruption is imminent or underway, but it poses limited hazards to aviation.

That’s the level Kilauea is in.

A warning or red means an eruption is imminent or underway with hazardous activity.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says its alert levels and color codes aren’t tied to a specific evacuation guidance. Those decisions are made by Civil Defense.

County civil defense is stressing residents should always be prepared.

“If it does threaten the community, the one that would be the soonest impacted because of the degree of slope and the proximity to the fissure is the Kau and South Kona district areas,” said Talmadge Magno, administrator of Hawaii County Civil Defense.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross says it’s monitoring the situation and is ready to mobilize in 24 hours if needed.

“We have resources on the island both manpower and actual deliverable items,” said Matthew Wells, of the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of more than $28...
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
Jo Koy is returning for the Feb. 25 show which is a part of his 2023 Jo Koy world tour.
Get ready to laugh until it hurts: Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii
A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
In the Windy City, a Chicago married couple perpetuate the dances of Polynesia, and neither of...
A long way from Hawaii, this school for hula and Tahitian dance is thriving

Latest News

The documentary can be found on all Hawaii News Now digital platforms.
HNN to launch documentary on Ukrainians in Hawaii amid ongoing war with Russia
After dodging questions, city confirms several workers at shooting range have elevated lead levels
A still photo from "The Wind and The Reckoning" featuring Lindsay Watson, Kahiau Perreira and...
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
Tuesday morning, the number of people wearing masks versus not wearing masks inside Honolulu's...
Weak yen, rising fuel prices are pushing back a much-anticipated rebound of Japanese arrivals