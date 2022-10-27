Tributes
Man wearing ‘It’ clown mask sexually assaulted woman, robbed another, police say

Joel Hernandez, 22, is charged with robbery and sexual battery.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:44 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (Gray News) – A man wearing a Pennywise the clown mask from the movie “It” sexually assaulted a woman in a parking lot and then robbed another at an ATM, according to police in California.

Victorville police said they arrested 22-year-old Joel Hernandez in connection with both alleged crimes.

Police said on Tuesday, officers responded to the Arrowhead Credit Union after a 54-year-old woman called 911 and said she was robbed of $500 in cash by a man wearing a clown mask and red sweatshirt.

As deputies drove to the bank, they spotted a man walking in the area who matched the physical description of the suspect. They quickly detained Hernandez without incident.

During the investigation, the victim positively identified Hernandez as the man who robbed her, and deputies recovered the $500 in stolen cash inside Hernandez’s backpack.

Then, deputies said they learned of a second crime committed by Hernandez minutes before the robbery occurred. A second victim, a 50-year-old woman, called 911 to report she had been sexually assaulted in the parking lot of the El Super Market by an unknown man wearing a clown mask and red sweatshirt.

The woman also positively identified Hernandez as the man who assaulted her.

Hernandez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. He is charged with robbery and sexual battery.

Victorville is located about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

