Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Honolulu officers cleared of internal violations in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

The officers involved in the fatal shooting were cleared of criminal charges in August for the...
The officers involved in the fatal shooting were cleared of criminal charges in August for the death of Iremamber Sykap last April.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three Honolulu police officers who fatally shot teen robbery suspect Iremamber Sykap last year won’t face discipline from the department, Hawaii News Now has learned.

Officers Geoffrey Thom, Christopher Fredeluces and Zackary Ah Nee have not been officially notified about the decision by the administrative review board but that is expected to come in the form of a letter, their attorneys said.

“Such a relief for my client,” said Crystal Glendon, who represented Fredeluces during the criminal proceedings.

A grand jury refused to indict the officers on murder and attempted murder charges last summer and a district court judge found “no probable cause” to send the case to trial.

“They acted in a very heated situation, and made the right decision,” said Tommy Otake, Ah Nee’s attorney.

The officers shot the 16-year-old at Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street in McCully after a pursuit stemming from a series of car thefts and a reported home invasion involving a gun.

The administrative review board examines the case for internal policy violations.

“It was within their training and policies and procedures,” Glendon said.

The officers were allowed to return to the streets after the criminal cases ended but while the internal investigation continued. The next step: The Pursuit Review Board will evaluate the officers actions during the chase.

Otake believes that investigation will yield the same results.

“They followed their training, they followed procedures.”

Even if the pursuit board finds violations, disciplinary action at that point would be considered minor.

The officers are part of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Sykap, citing wrongful death.

Hawaii News Now did contact Eric Seitz, the attorney for the Sykap family, on Wednesday for comment. Seitz was in court all day and said he had not heard about the internal investigation results.

In previous interviews, Seitz called it an “execution” by the officers and said he expected the department would clear them in internal reviews.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of more than $28...
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
Jo Koy is returning for the Feb. 25 show which is a part of his 2023 Jo Koy world tour.
Get ready to laugh until it hurts: Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii
A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards

Latest News

Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son David and wife Anna after they boarded a train...
DIGITAL SPECIAL: After fleeing the fighting in Ukraine, they’re trying to build new lives in Hawaii
The documentary can be found on all Hawaii News Now digital platforms.
HNN to launch documentary on Ukrainians in Hawaii amid ongoing war with Russia
Tuesday morning, the number of people wearing masks versus not wearing masks inside Honolulu's...
Weak yen, rising fuel prices push back anticipated rebound of Japanese arrivals
Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu location
Staffing shortages means your Rainbow Drive-In breakfast fix will be harder to get