Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa reflects on his first game back from head injury

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a 60% completion percentage, throwing for over 260 yards, Tua Tagovailoa returned to the Dolphins huddle last Sunday, leading them to a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa looked sharp in his return to action after spending a month on the sidelines after suffering a severe head injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury triggering new amendments to the league’s concussion protocol and despite the efficient performance, Tagovailoa took some big hits when running the ball, something the Ewa Beach boy says is just instinctive.

“Obviously had my coaches tell me we don’t ever want you to do this.” Tagovailoa told reporters. “Obviously I get that, you know, I want to be able to continue to make plays that I feel can contribute to moving the chains and helping our team, so you know whatever it takes for me, but then again I’ll tell you, I’ve got to slide, I’ve got to do all that, but instinctively it’s, I don’t know.”

Tua and the offense also played turnover free ball, however the rust did show on some missed plays, something head coach Mike McDaniel is using as a teaching tool.

“I definitely saw that.” Coach McDaniel said. “They knew it in the game and I think it was a great example of, you know, we talk a lot about our timing of our offense, you know, when we want things out of our breaks and how we’re expecting quarterbacks to anticipate and receivers to run the route.”

That sentiment was echoed by the left-handed gunslinger.

“I think you start to get into a rhythm again and you start to get back into how your routine was coming off of the first week, to the second week and then, you know, staying in that rhythm of doing things, so I think it’ll help a lot.”

Tua and the Fins are back in action this Sunday against Jarred Goff and the Detroit Lions, the game will be televised on KGMB.

