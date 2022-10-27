Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers today, more showers expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front far north of the islands will dive south towards Hawaii over the next few days. An upper level disturbance will form over the region as the front stalls out, creating more unstable weather conditions with periods of enhanced showers over all islands. More stable conditions return for the western half of the state from Sunday into early next week. Windward Maui and the Big Island will continue to see enhanced shower trends through Monday.

A series of small northerly swells is expected through Tuesday. A slightly larger northwest swell may arrive Sunday night and Monday. The current small south swell will linger through Thursday with a slightly larger south swell expected to fill in late Thursday. Another similar size south swell may arrive Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.