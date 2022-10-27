Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers today, more showers expected over the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front far north of the islands will dive south towards Hawaii over the next few days.

An upper level disturbance will form over the region as the front stalls out, creating more unstable weather conditions with periods of enhanced showers over all islands.

More stable conditions return for the western half of the state from Sunday into early next week. Windward Maui and the Big Island will continue to see enhanced shower trends through Monday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A series of small northerly swells is expected through Tuesday. A slightly larger northwest swell may arrive Sunday night and Monday.

The current small south swell will linger through Thursday with a slightly larger south swell expected to fill in late Thursday. Another similar size south swell may arrive Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
Jeffrey DeCastro mug
Grand jury indicts suspect in Hawaii Island crime spree

Latest News

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers today, more showers expected over the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers today, more showers expected over the weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Enhanced trade wind showers
More showers will be on the way
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022