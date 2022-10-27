Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.(Costco via CNN Newsource)

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
After dodging questions, city confirms several workers at shooting range have elevated lead levels
The officers involved in the fatal shooting were cleared of criminal charges in August for the...
Honolulu officers cleared of internal violations in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Latest News

The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal...
Man finds suspected Civil War-era belt buckle in banks of drought-afflicted river
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
SCOTUS
Affirmative action challenge heads to SCOTUS
FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to...
Department of Veterans Affairs announces grants for homeless vets