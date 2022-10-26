Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms

A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of...
A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) have dropped over the last several days.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As winter approaches, Hawaii health officials are preparing to see more respiratory, flu, and COVID infections in a threat some call a “tri-demic.”

The warning comes as a spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide. Hawaii cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have dropped over the last several days, but remain a concern.

“We already have RSV at an elevated level to what we would normally expect at this time of year and there are some indications that there will be an increased incidence of flu and it’s unknown what will happen with omicron,” said Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO Hilton Raethel.

As of last week, the state’s positivity rate for RSV was up more than 23% ― triple the figure from September.

Amid the spike, staffing remains a challenge for medical facilities statewide.

“Our hospitals continue to be very very full,” Raethel said.

“At any point in time, we have between 400 and 600 personnel from the mainland in our hospitals across the state to help because we do not have staff in the state at this point to take care of all of our patients.”

That’s why there’s concern when looking ahead to what the winter may hold.

Flu, RSV, and COVID could all have an impact on Hawaii hospitals, officials said.

Experts add that now is the time to get up to date with immunizations.

The state Department of Health says only 15% of Hawaii residents have received a second COVID booster.

“Be concerned about it and get immunized, get the bivalent omicron immunization,” said epidemiologist Dr. Dewolfe Miller. “Otherwise, what’s developing now could have a serious impact on our healthcare infrastructure.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
File photo of a vacation rental in Hawaii.
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
Hawaii drug agents are urging extra caution this Halloween, advising trick-or-treaters (and...
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters

Latest News

Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 young kids from horrific alleged abuse at foster home
Five days after a court forced an unlicensed preschool to shut down on Hawaii Island, Judge...
Judge to parents: ‘Hang in there’ as dispute between state, preschool is hammered out
For the first time in nearly a year, the military has drained fuel from the Red Hill pipelines...
All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Passing trade wind showers