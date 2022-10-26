They lost everything in the war except their hope: ‘Life is going on’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Olga and Roman Chetverikov, life in Ukraine was like a dream.

“It’s very nice,” Olga Chetverikov said. “Beautiful city, a European style with a beautiful architecture.”

Her husband, Roman Chetverikov, was the owner of a big toy business with 820 employees. He sold toys at eight stores and 3,500 supermarkets.

The couple seemed to have it all: two young children, a stable career and a place to call home.

But the life they knew was taken away in an instant.

The day after the war in Ukraine started back in February, Russian bombs and rockets completely destroyed Roman Chetverikov’s warehouse full of goods — where he invested most of his money.

The destruction left him completely broke.

“You can lose everything in one minute,” Roman Chetverikov said. “So it’s, you could not plan it. It’s not your mistake or something else. And I understand I’m not alone. So I understand a lot of businesses in Ukraine have been destroyed.”

With all the devastation and warfare, the Chetverikovs knew they had to get away. They packed their belongings, their children, and drove out of Kyiv.

“It was a big, big traffic jam out of Kyiv and one main road to the west aboard was dangerous,” Roman Chetverikov said. “This traffic jam, if you believe in, sleeping in the car. It was big miles outside and no food.”

They stayed close to the border in very cramped quarters before they left the country. They eventually made their way to a place they found comfort and familiarity in: Hawaii.

It’s where they lived a few years ago — and also where they got married.

It seemed like a perfect fit as they loved the nature and the people.

But being in Hawaii wasn’t all paradise. The Chetverikovs were still grieving their home — and what was left of it.

“I was crying almost every day and watching all those videos, all those news from Ukraine, and it was four months, but the last month, I tried to avoid it because I have to live for my kids now and to build the new life because life is going on,” Olga Chetverikov said, adding that she suffered from depression.

For now, the Chetverikovs continue to make a new life in Hawaii with their kids. Though they have lost their home and business, they haven’t lost hope.

