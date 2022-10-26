Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

They're working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii's preceptorship program.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:44 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country.

About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.

The preceptees cycle through clinics on Oahu, Kauai and the Big Island for three months or longer — filling a critical need in underserved communities.

The preceptorship program also aims to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage.

Dr. Rainier Bautista is one of the program’s mentors and a graduate himself 13 years ago.

“There’s a certain allure to practicing at the forefront of medicine,” said Bautista. “A lot more resources are available to you and you’re able to take care of patient in a more ideal setting.”

Dr. Ralph Sobrevega, another graduate from medical school in the Philippines, said the preceptorship program boosted his confidence.

“It helped us build our confidence to discuss more about our patient cases,” Dr. Ralph Sobrevega said. “And soon in the long run, we can also have the opportunity to practice more.”

The UH School of Medicine said the state is short about 750 doctors, especially primary care physicians who either retire or move away.

“There’s no new doctors coming in to fill the void,” Bautista said.

Meanwhile, Philippine-trained doctors are proficient in English and Philippine dialects. They offer a creative solution to the shortage crisis.

“[Some patients] are much more comfortable having doctors that speak the same language that knows their culture,” Bautista said. “Even just by the language aspect of it, you’re able to understand their health more, you’re able to deliver a better care in that sense.”

Another Philippine medical school graduate Dr. Paula Miguelle Pantig said the program has helped her grow professionally.

“I’ve learned so much,” Pantig said.

“And I’ve grown so much, not only as a student, but also as a doctor.”

Philippine medical school graduates say investing in immigrant talent helps the clinic build a pipeline of future staff.

Many preceptees return to Hawaii after residencies on the mainland.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of more than $28...
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
File photo of a vacation rental in Hawaii.
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu

Latest News

Jeffrey DeCastro mug
Grand jury indicts suspect in Hawaii Island crime spree
Republican Governor Candidate Duke Aiona and his wife Vivian arrive at Honolulu Hale for the...
In-person voting begins as election doubters organize to stake out drop boxes
Five days after a court forced an unlicensed preschool to shut down on Hawaii Island, Judge...
Judge to parents: ‘Hang in there’ as dispute between state, preschool is hammered out
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 young kids from horrific alleged abuse at foster home