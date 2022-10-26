New report addresses worker shortage in Hawaii’s early child education program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the nonprofit Rand Corporation explains that Hawaii’s early childhood education program needs a lot of work.

The report cites low wages as one of the biggest obstacles in attracting and keeping enough workers.

It’s estimated that early educators in Hawaii earn only about $13 to $17 an hour — well below the living wage estimate of at least $28.50 per hour for the state.

Although median wages for child care workers in Hawaii exceed the national median, the report said the pattern is reversed once the high cost of living in Hawaii is accounted for.

The report said the current wages “are not competitive with jobs requiring similar levels of education or experience.”

