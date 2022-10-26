Man who died in Lanai scuba diving accident identified as Nebraska visitor

LANAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Nebraska died in apparent scuba diving accident off Lanai over the weekend.

Official said the 62-year-old victim has been identified as Mark Sundermeier of Blair, Nebraska.

Maui Police Department responded to Manele Small Boat Harbor just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to MPD, Sundermeier was part of a scuba diving tour near the dive site area known as “Knob Hill” off Lanai. Upon conducting a roll call onboard, police said tour staff discovered Sundermeier was missing.

Authorities said Sundermeier was found unresponsive in the water several minutes later. CPR was unsuccessful.

He was rushed to Manele Boat Harbor, where he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. His actual cause of death is still unclear and an autopsy has been scheduled.

An investigation is ongoing.

Sundermeier worked part-time at Bennington Police Department after retiring as a deputy chief with the Omaha Police Department.

