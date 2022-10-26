Millions have fled Ukraine. Scores have found safe haven in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February, millions of refugees from Ukraine have fled their home country to escape destruction, violence and casualties in search of safety and protection.

Scores have scattered across Europe — and many have also crossed the Atlantic to get to the United States.

According to data from the United Nations’ refugee agency, more than 7 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded across Europe.

The agency also estimates between 100,000 to 300,000 Ukrainians are in the U.S., fulfilling President Joe Biden’s pledge made back in March.

Some Ukrainians traveled as far as Hawaii to seek safety.

According to Hawaii Stands for Ukraine — a group supporting Ukrainians in Hawaii — approximately 125 refugees were in Hawaii as of October.

Even though Hawaii may be paradise, it’s still not home for Ukrainians simply waiting out the war.

Anna Sakovetseva is originally from the city of Kyiv.

She chose to stay in Hawaii because she needed to be in a place “like paradise.” But whenever she hears the news about what’s going on in her home country, she said she feels “destroyed inside.”

“When something happened with your country, you feel like it’s your relatives, you know, it’s like your people and you feel pain,” she said. “And I think every Ukrainians feel pain. You see why people are so angry, you know, for Ukraine.”

Sakovetseva said she feels like if she stays here, she needs to do her part by helping her fellow Ukrainians and helping others understand the gravity of the situation.

Roman and Olga Chetverikov, who are also from Kyiv, live in Hawaii with their two young children.

They say they’re lucky to be in a “safe place” as a family, but they’re also preoccupied with everything that’s going on back home.

“But sometimes we are crying and thinking about Ukraine always,” Roman Chetverikov said.

Though part of them is here in Hawaii, the other is still back home.

“But another piece of mind, we’re all thinking about Ukraine,” he said.

