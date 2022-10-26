Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man bitten trying to remove alligator outside Fla. home

The 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport. (WINK, AUZJIA DICKERSON, CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:19 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE CITY, Fla. (WINK) - A man’s attempt to remove an alligator found at a Florida home led to him getting bitten on his arm.

Auzjia Dickerson was moving out of her house Tuesday morning when she found a 4-foot alligator under a U-Haul truck in the carport.

“At first, I kind of freaked because I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

She made a quick decision to get a neighbor who she knew would have the right tools to deal with the alligator.

“He’s a dog trainer. So, he came out with gloves and a sweatshirt, like he kind of knew what he was doing, but that gator was fast. He moved too fast. It just didn’t go well,” Dickerson said.

The alligator became agitated and clamped down on the man’s arm. Dickerson called 911, while other neighbors tried to help.

“Someone had a broomstick, and they used the broomstick to help pry open the gator’s mouth so he could get his arm out,” she said. “It was intense.”

The Florida Wildlife Commission confirms the man tried to remove the alligator himself and sustained injuries to his arm. The alligator was eventually relocated to a safer area.

“Stay away. They’re going to get you,” Dickerson said.

The FWC urges people concerned about alligators to call its toll-free hotline for a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to fix the problem.

Authorities say serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

Copyright 2022 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of more than $28...
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
File photo of a vacation rental in Hawaii.
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu

Latest News

The 4-foot alligator was found under a U-Haul truck in a Florida carport.
Man bitten on arm in attempt to remove alligator from neighborhood
Police lights
EMS: 60-year-old man seriously injured in apparent moped accident
Indefinite closure of Oahu's only public shooting range draw questions about lead hazards,...
Indefinite closure of Oahu's only public shooting range draw questions about lead hazards
Five days after a court forced an unlicensed preschool to shut down on Hawaii Island, Judge...
Judge to parents: ‘Hang in there’ as dispute between state, preschool is hammered out