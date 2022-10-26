Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

How to help some of your newest neighbors ― Ukrainian refugees

Dozens of anti-war demonstrators gathered at Ala Moana Beach Park, condemning Russia’s invasion...
Dozens of anti-war demonstrators gathered at Ala Moana Beach Park, condemning Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the war rages on in Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced or have sought refuge outside of their home country.

Dozens of Ukrainians have traveled to Hawaii to escape from the war but are still with limited resources.

Want to help? Here are a few resources to support those affected by the conflict.

There are a host of other ways to help those affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Visit this website for additional resources.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
File photo of a vacation rental in Hawaii.
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
Hawaii drug agents are urging extra caution this Halloween, advising trick-or-treaters (and...
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters

Latest News

Independence Monument in Maidan
Why language has taken centerstage in the Ukrainian war
Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son David and wife Anna after they boarded a train...
Millions have fled Ukraine. Scores have found safe haven in Hawaii
Roman and Olga Chetverikov
They lost everything in the war except their hope: ‘Life is going on’
Roman and Olga
They lost everything in the war, but not their hope: ‘Life is going on’