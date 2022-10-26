How to help some of your newest neighbors ― Ukrainian refugees
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the war rages on in Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced or have sought refuge outside of their home country.
Dozens of Ukrainians have traveled to Hawaii to escape from the war but are still with limited resources.
Want to help? Here are a few resources to support those affected by the conflict.
- Join the Hawaii Stands with Ukraine Facebook group and keep up to date on efforts to help Ukrainians in Hawaii.
- Contact HawaiiStandsWithUkraine@gmail.com for information on how you can help support Ukrainians in Hawaii.
- Sponsor Ukrainian citizens through the Uniting for Ukraine program.
- Stay informed with the U.S. Department of State’s United with Ukraine website.
- The Department of State has partnered with GoFundMe to help address the humanitarian needs of Ukrainians. Donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.
There are a host of other ways to help those affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Visit this website for additional resources.
