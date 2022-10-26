Tributes
Got a heating pad? Make sure it’s not on the FDA’s newest recall list

The recall covers more than half a million Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022, particularly those sold through Amazon and Walmart websites.(Source: CNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:01 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about a brand of heating pads after receiving complaints of electrical problems.

The recall covers more than half a million Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022, particularly those sold through Amazon and Walmart websites.

According to the FDA, it has received over 280 complaints about overheating, sparking, burning or other electrical problems.

Officials said there were injuries in 31 of those cases.

Consumers with these heating pads are advised to stop using them.

For more information and to register for a reimbursement, click here.

