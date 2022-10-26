Healthier Hawaii: Amid spike in cases, here’s how RSV can affect young children

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It typically presents itself as a cold — runny nose, cough, a low grade temperature — but symptoms can have a more harmful effect in young children and infants.

Dr. Jessica Kosut, the Chief of Pediatric Hospitalist for Hawaii Pacific Health, explains the virus and what respiratory illnesses are being seen at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

