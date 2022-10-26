Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Amid spike in cases, here’s how RSV can affect young children

Dr. Jessica Kosut, the Chief of Pediatric Hospitalist for Hawaii Pacific Health, explains the virus and how it can affect young children.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:34 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It typically presents itself as a cold — runny nose, cough, a low grade temperature — but symptoms can have a more harmful effect in young children and infants.

Dr. Jessica Kosut, the Chief of Pediatric Hospitalist for Hawaii Pacific Health, explains the virus and what respiratory illnesses are being seen at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

