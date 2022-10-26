Grand jury indicts suspect in Hawaii Island crime spree
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Tuesday a 37-year-old man accused of sending Hawaii Island police on a crime spree last month.
Officials said Jeffrey DeCastro Jr. was charged with 11 offenses including robbery, theft, meth possession and assault against a law enforcement officer.
Prosecutors said DeCastro stole a Toyota 4-Runner last month armed with a shotgun.
According to court documents, he was also found with meth and fled police before striking an officer during his arrest earlier this month.
DeCastro’s bail is set at $127,000.
This story will be updated.
