Grand jury indicts suspect in Hawaii Island crime spree

Jeffrey DeCastro mug
Jeffrey DeCastro mug(Office of Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Tuesday a 37-year-old man accused of sending Hawaii Island police on a crime spree last month.

Officials said Jeffrey DeCastro Jr. was charged with 11 offenses including robbery, theft, meth possession and assault against a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors said DeCastro stole a Toyota 4-Runner last month armed with a shotgun.

According to court documents, he was also found with meth and fled police before striking an officer during his arrest earlier this month.

DeCastro’s bail is set at $127,000.

This story will be updated.

