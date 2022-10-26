Grand jury indicts suspect in Hawaii Island crime spree

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Tuesday a 37-year-old man accused of sending Hawaii Island police on a crime spree last month.

Officials said Jeffrey DeCastro Jr. was charged with 11 offenses including robbery, theft, meth possession and assault against a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors said DeCastro stole a Toyota 4-Runner last month armed with a shotgun.

According to court documents, he was also found with meth and fled police before striking an officer during his arrest earlier this month.

DeCastro’s bail is set at $127,000.

This story will be updated.

