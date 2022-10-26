Forecast: Beautiful weather today, more showers heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trades will continue through Wednesday, then ease slightly and shift out of the northeast Thursday into the weekend as an upper disturbance moves over the region. Pockets of moisture combined with the upper disturbance moving through will lead to periods of showery conditions, sometimes briefly heavy, especially overnight through the morning periods. The best chance for thunderstorms will favor the Big Island slopes through these afternoon periods.A return of a more stable pattern with moderate easterly trades is possible by the end of the weekend through early next week.

Starting today a series of small northwest to north swells will be moving in over the next several days. A small south swell is expected to start filling in on Thursday and likely peak. A series of small south swells will keep the surf from going flat through next week. The stronger trade winds will bring more elevated and choppy surf along east- facing shores.

