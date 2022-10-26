Tributes
Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car

An Arkansas couple is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. (KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A couple from Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.

Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville, Arkansas, last Monday.

The car his son was in started smoking and eventually caught fire, and had it not been for “Steve from Texas,” the situation could’ve ended much worse.

Seale said that morning began like any other.

“I got up on Monday morning and was scrolling through newsfeeds like I normally do. Just a regular Monday morning,” he said. “All of a sudden, I get a notification from Life360 that my son had a sudden stop. You pray that it’s, ‘OK, he dropped his phone.’ You don’t really want to think the worst, but sometimes that happens.”

Then, just a few moments after the Life360 notification, Seale’s wife, Summer, received a call from their son.

“My wife gets a phone call from my son’s phone, and it’s a gentleman,” Seale said. “We can hear my son Dyllan in the background. She puts him on speaker, and she can hear him in the background. She’s not necessarily talking to him, she’s talking to a gentleman named Steve, and he’s asking us questions about who we are and what happened.”

Seale explained he wanted to thank the man and possibly even give him a hug for his heroic actions.

“If it wasn’t for this man named Steve, I don’t necessarily think my son would be with me today,” he said.

The family is asking anyone who knows who the man may be to email Randy.Seale@ARUMC.org.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

