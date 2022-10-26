Tributes
EMS: 60-year-old man seriously injured in apparent moped accident

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:15 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old was seriously injured after an apparent moped accident in Punchbowl Tuesday night, Emergency Medical Service officials said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near 1857 Puowaina Drive.

EMS said paramedics responded to a moped accident and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition.

No word on what led to the accident.

This story will be updated.

