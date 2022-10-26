EMS: 60-year-old man seriously injured in apparent moped accident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old was seriously injured after an apparent moped accident in Punchbowl Tuesday night, Emergency Medical Service officials said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near 1857 Puowaina Drive.

EMS said paramedics responded to a moped accident and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition.

No word on what led to the accident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.