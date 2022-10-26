Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Employees hide in freezer after man impersonates police officer, threatens worker

Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man...
Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man threatening a worker.(asikkk via canva)
By Josh Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a man pretending to be a cop recently startled several workers at an ice cream shop.

WLBT reports that a 16-year-old worker at a Baskin-Robbins in Flowood received a threatening phone call from a man impersonating a police officer.

According to one of the employees, the man identified himself as an officer when he called the store. He reportedly told one of the workers to come outside so he could speak to her about a warrant.

The worker said she could see a man standing in the parking lot while on the phone with him.

After going outside, the teen said the man asked for her age and license plate number, among other things, over the phone.

Several minutes into the call, the man reportedly told the girl that he would harm her and her co-workers if she told anyone what he had asked.

The girl said she ran back inside the store and locked the door behind her.

Once back inside, she reportedly told her two co-workers to hide in the freezer while she called the police.

The Flowood Police Department said officers responded to the scene, but the man had already left.

According to the department, a law enforcement agency doesn’t call a business about a warrant.

“As a public service announcement, the Flowood Police Department encourages all merchants to educate their employees not to be taken by these scams,” the department said.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
File photo of a vacation rental in Hawaii.
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
Hawaii drug agents are urging extra caution this Halloween, advising trick-or-treaters (and...
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters

Latest News

Jo Koy is returning for the Feb. 25 show which is a part of his 2023 Jo Koy world tour.
Get ready to laugh until it hurts: Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii
Bennington Police Officer Mark Sundermeier
Man who died in Lanai scuba diving accident identified as Nebraska visitor
The recall covers more than half a million Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pads distributed...
Got a heating pad? Make sure it’s not on the FDA’s newest recall list
Police tape put up by protesters blocks the entrance of Los Angeles City Hall, Wednesday, Oct....
LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally