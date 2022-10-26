Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Common antibiotic for children faces shortage

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:34 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children is in short supply.

Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints in the U.S.

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.

Children generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is reportedly where most of the shortages are occurring.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem.

Canada and Australia have also reported amoxicillin in short supply.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of more than $28...
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
Jo Koy is returning for the Feb. 25 show which is a part of his 2023 Jo Koy world tour.
Get ready to laugh until it hurts: Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii
In the Windy City, a Chicago married couple perpetuate the dances of Polynesia, and neither of...
A long way from Hawaii, this school for hula and Tahitian dance is thriving
Hawaii drug agents are urging extra caution this Halloween, advising trick-or-treaters (and...
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters
By the end of next year, right hand lanes along Kuhio Avenue closest to the sidewalks will only...
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare

Latest News

Forecast: Beautiful weather today, more showers heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Beautiful weather today, more showers heading in for the weekend
President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families...
Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’
The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the...
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Kremlin: Any talks about Brittney Griner swap must be confidential