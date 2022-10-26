Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range draws questions about lead hazards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhood board members raised lead contamination concerns at Koko Head Shooting Range.

It’s been more than five weeks since the Department of Parks and Recreation claimed there was a staff shortage and that they were moving forward with a berm remediation project earlier than planned.

In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along information he had been hearing regarding the shooting complex.

Knudsen claimed the potential risk of lead contamination across the entire range is what’s contributing to staffing shortages.

“The range manager and the range safety officers have been removed from their duties due to high levels of lead contamination in their blood,” said Knudsen. “Now that isn’t just from the berm restoration need, that would mean there was airborne lead and contamination.”

said

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters said, “If what Greg Knudsen says is very true that the range manager and marine safety officer was removed because of lead poisoning, that’s really concerning and alarming actually. Because we want people to be safe.”

“But I will tell you this folks, I made inquiries numerous times to the parks department to find out what’s going on because this is the only publicly owned shooting range, this is where our responsible gun owners have an opportunity to use their weapons,” he added.

“Now that we’re aware of this and also further spreading into lead poisoning into the ocean when it rains and as Greg mentioned with the wind,” said Neighborhood Board Member Samuel Wolff. “There’s a lot of serious problems that now that the shooting range is closed, we should really take a more critical look at.”

Hawaii News Now asked a city spokesperson about these claims and did not get anything specific about the health risk to the workers or public.

He did send a statement on behalf of the Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, Laura Thielen:

“The City’s Department of Parks and Recreation is working to immediately improve safety at the Koko Head Shooting Complex by adding a thick layer of clean dirt to the existing berms, encapsulating the existing berm and providing a greater protective layer that will help prevent any inert material kick-back. In the longer term, the City plans to undertake capital improvement projects that will not only improve the user experience, but improve – above and beyond what is required for daily operational maintenance and cleaning by the EPA – the safety conditions at the shooting range. We are being overly cautious, in the interest of public safety, and we appreciate the patience of the public as we work to implement these improvements.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.