As the missiles rained down, she was certain: ‘Now I die. Now I die’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Anna Sakovtseva first heard rockets and low-flying planes in her hometown of Kyiv, only one thought came to her mind.

“Now I die. Now I die. That’s all. It is finished,” Sakovtseva said, holding back tears. “It was really scary.”

That was just the start of what would become a months-long war between Russia and Ukraine, killing tens of thousands on each side and displacing millions.

During the early days of the war, like many other Ukrainians, Sakovtseva’s first instinct was to go to the store for supplies.

“We don’t know because maybe one month we stay or two months without electricity,” Sakovtseva said. “We think about food. It is first food and water you know, and I go to the shop to buy food for cats.”

But there were lines everywhere — not just the grocery store, but at places like gas stations and pharmacies.

“It was a lot of people and I waited maybe two hours buy some food for cats.”

It was a very uncertain time for Ukrainians, she added.

“And I was very scared and it was really you think, OK, I should be calm and no rush,” Sakovtseva said. “But of course, you don’t know what to do in this situation.”

Understanding the severity of the situation, Sakovtseva knew she had to leave the country immediately.

“I say my mom, that we will not take any luggage,” she said. “We come back soon and now it’s dangerous, period. And we should go out with take on the cats and food for cats and some medicines and document and money, of course.”

With only minimal supplies, they made their way to the train station. They stayed in Poland with a friend for about a month before flying to Hawaii and eventually settling there.

Sakovtseva says that she went on a vacation to Hawaii three years ago and fell in love with it.

“We like Hawaii and I seen after so many bad things in my life, I need something good. I need to feel alive. And that’s why we came to Hawaii,” Sakovtseva said.

“I feel like I get more energy ... yes, more healthy. Yes, it was nice. Yes, it’s for now. I think it was right choice.”

Sakovtseva arrived on a touristic visa, but her mother had to head back to Ukraine for medical reasons.

As the war drags on, Sakovtseva doesn’t know what the future holds. But for now, she’s found her own inner peace by being in Hawaii.

“I tell God thank you that I sleep safe, you know because a lot of people can’t have this possibility like me come here yes and be here in safe place.”

