Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

A long way from Hawaii, this school for hula and Tahitian dance is thriving

In the Windy City of Chicago, a married couple perpetuate the dances of Polynesia, and neither of them are of Hawaiian or Polynesian descent.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Windy City, a Chicago couple perpetuate the dances of Polynesia, and neither of them are of Hawaiian or Polynesian descent.

They own the Hokulea Academy of Polynesian Arts.

“It rings true to me that I had a bigger responsibility to share with my students and share here in Chicago more about the culture, not just the dance, or not just the entertainment side of it,” co-owner David Acevedo said.

He’s of Puerto Rican and German heritage. His wife, Ale Gabino, was born in Mexico.

Long before they met, they individually became enamored with hula and Tahitian dance.

“I actually fell in love with it and I stuck with it and I stopped any other style of dancing,” Gabino said.

They met in 2003 at a Tahitian dance competition in Hilo.

In 2010, a year after they married, they opened their studio.

Their troupe performs to audiences throughout the Chicago area.

“We get a lot of compliments not only on how we all perform but also the fact that they come out of the show learning something,” Gabino said.

Accuracy is important to them. They’ve visited Hawaii and Tahiti many times to study with respected kumu hula and Polynesian dance teachers, and they do their homework.

“Fortunately, many musicians that create mele or kumu hula themselves are very open to sharing with us because they know it’s safe with us and that we’ll pass it and perpetuate it in a pono manner,” Acevedo said.

They conduct classes for all ages. Two of their dancers are from Hawaii. Others in their school were drawn it after seeing the academy perform.

“Pacific Islanders, when they see someone wearing a flower in their hair, or they see the tatau or they see the ink it’s like it intrigues them right away. It’s like family, home, and they feel a sense of connection,” Acevedo said.

“Even if I’m not Hawaiian or Tahitian, I make it my own story. I really love that,” Gabino said.

The Hokulea Academy of Polynesian Arts is celebrating its 12-year anniversary,

Gabino and Acevedo found their calling, sharing the dances of Polynesia far from the Pacific islands.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
Police Lights (file)
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
Kauai Police Vehicle / File Image
Kauai police identify hiker found dead at Wailua Falls
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Surveillance video captured the thieves stealing from Ewa Beach's North Park subdivision early...
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items

Latest News

After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort
After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
Oahu Community Correction Center's Chief of Security talks to reporters through a safety net...
OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate
Hawaii drug agents are urging extra caution this Halloween, advising trick-or-treaters (and...
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters