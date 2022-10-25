A husband and wife, separated by war: ‘How can I leave him here?’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just hours before Russian forces started attacking Ukrainian cities in February, Anna Baryshnykova got a call from her sister in Hawaii.

Baryshnykova’s sister urged her to start gathering all her personal belongings in case a war were to start. But Baryshnykova, like so many other Ukrainians, was in denial.

“Russian people is our brothers, you know, we are so close. We have friends. They will never do that against us. It’s impossible,” she said. “And five hours after, they start bombing our cities, all these cities at the same time.”

Baryshnykova and her husband, Oleksandr Sheremet, hunkered down in their home city of Odesa for a week.

But as the situation worsened, Sheremet told Baryshnykova it wasn’t safe and that she should leave the country immediately.

Soon after, the couple was in a car driving to the border. The goal was to eventually get to Hawaii, where Anna could safely seek refuge with her sister.

“I was crying a lot,” Baryshnykova said. “I was crying almost the whole way to the border because I couldn’t even imagine, how can I leave him here and go somewhere?”

Meanwhile, Sheremet volunteered to do the toughest job of his life: Fighting in the war.

A businessman for more than 20 years, Sheremet didn’t have any military experience.

“For men in Ukraine, it’s an honor and is like the duty number one to defend your country, to defend your property, to defend your families,” Baryshnykova said, translating for her husband.

They described Ukraine as once a “very beautiful country” defined by nature and culture. The couple had everything — an apartment, cars and, most importantly, each other.

Now, what they once knew instantly turned into a war zone, with missiles and explosions from all directions.

“It was really scary, like to see the missiles from the seaside, you know, flying to your house, to your city like you never know where can it hit,” Baryshnykova said.

On top of that, there were some of the unthinkable things Russian soldiers would do, they said.

“They have only one reason to come to our cities, to rape our women, our kids, our men, even in front of their kids or in front of their parents to kill our people,” Baryshnykova said.

Normally, Ukrainian men ages 18 to 60 are barred from leaving the country under martial law. However, Sheremet was able to be in Hawaii for a month on a humanitarian mission to retrieve military supplies.

Before that, it had been six months since Baryshnykova had last seen Sheremet.

Holding back tears, Baryshnykova said, “It was very, very touching moment meeting at the airport.”

Baryshnykova said she wasn’t expecting to stay in Hawaii for so long, thinking the war would only last a few weeks or a few months at the most. And the worst part is — there’s no end in sight.

Despite the destruction and death, the war has shown, if anything else, that Ukrainians are resilient.

“That’s the most precious thing that we have in Ukraine,” Baryshnykova said, translating for Sheremet.

“And people today, Ukrainian people show to all over the world that they are very brave and courageous and what they do now, they’re protecting our country. They are defending our cities, our people. They’re trying to do their best to get the victory and to end this war.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.