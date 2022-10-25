Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen and become locally strong Tuesday into Wednesday then decrease to moderate Thursday through Saturday. A plume of moisture will approach the state Tuesday night and will bring showery weather especially over windward Maui and the Big Island Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. Beyond Wednesday, we will likely see slightly wetter than normal trade wind weather as several bands of moisture ride in with the moderate trades.

A series of northwest to north swell are expected to arrive Tuesday through Wednesday. Generally background, medium period south swell will hold through the week, but a larger and longer period south swell is expected to arrive Friday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.