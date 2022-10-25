Does your pup have what it takes to be a ‘chief fluff officer’?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Listen up, dog lovers: Your pup could be a star!

Is your dog photogenic?

If your answer is a resounding “yes,” then could make up to$10,000 a year!

Yappy.com, a website for pet gifts, is hiring a “chief fluff officer.”

The job description all boils down to being cute and taking even cuter pictures while trying out the merchandise.

Apply for the position by Nov. 18 by clicking here.

