Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii shipbuilding company founders charged in scheme to defraud investors of $28M

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:47 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars in connection with their Hawaii shipbuilding company called Semisub Inc.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 69-year-old Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, and 59-year-old Jamey Denise Jackson, currently of Florida and formerly of Honolulu, scammed over 400 investors out of more than $28 million.

The couple is accused of promising for more than 10 years that their “Semisub One” prototype was “weeks” or “months” away from operating and also falsely claiming that Semisub entered into agreements or developed relationships to build and sell a fleet of additional vessels for $32 million each.

Instead, the couple allegedly spent a substantial amount of money raised from the sale of securities on luxury homes in California and Hawaii, luxury vacations, a Mercedes-Benz, marijuana, and psychics — among many other things.

SEC sues Semisub's founders for fraud, alleging they used investor funds for psychics and drugs

The pair also defied orders from Pennsylvania and California, banning them from selling securities in those states.

They’re charged with securities fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

They face 80 years in prison.

Curtiss Jackson made his initial court appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Hawaii.

Jamey Denise Jackson made her first court appearance Monday in Connecticut.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
File photo of a vacation rental in Hawaii.
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into...
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
By the end of next year, right hand lanes along Kuhio Avenue closest to the sidewalks will only...
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare
Guy Hagi's Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers on the way
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare