Visitors meet Honolulu Zoo’s elephants in free ‘Ele-Fun’ day!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants today in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day.

Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!

Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday.

They both served as honorary consuls of India and brought the Asian elephants, Mari and Vaigai, to Hawaii.

“My husband was watching TV and he saw that the old elephant died,” Watumull says.

“That’s his lifetime job... to stay with the elephant.”

Vaigai was brought to the Honolulu Zoo in 1992.

