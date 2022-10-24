Tributes
Two-time cancer survivor hosts ‘Pretty in Pink’ luncheon

By Elyssa Arquero
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local woman and two-time cancer survivor hosted a ‘Pretty in Pink’ luncheon Sunday in honor of Breast Cancer awareness month.

‘Iwalani Tseu inherited a healing garden in 2006 from her parents — and continues to use her platform to help others.

“All the generations of people that came forward, to fight for what is right. Now we are going to fight for the cure of cancer,” said Tseu.

The ‘Iwalani Foundation is a non-profit organization that embodies a positive environment of peace and solitude.

The luncheon featured a fashion show by Puamana Crabbe, music and hula dancers.

“It’s a huge celebration not only for breast cancer, but also to celebrate the garden for health and wellness,” said Tseu. “Just know that we are in this journey only once, but we can be in this journey together!”

For more information, click here.

