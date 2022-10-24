Trade wind weather to dominate the work week

Typical trade wind conditions are expected for the coming week, with moderate to breezy winds bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. Stable conditions should limit rainfall through midweek.

By Thursday, trade winds will back off slightly as an upper trough digs down from the north. The trough will also increase the chance for showers, especially for windward and mauka areas, from Thursday into Saturday.

Conditions may become unstable enough near the end of the week to trigger a few afternoon thunderstorms for mauka areas of Hawaii Island and maybe Maui.

In surf, a low pressure system to the north continues to push some swell action for north and west shores through midweek. South shores will have background swells, while east shores will have increasing choppy waves, thanks to the stronger trade winds.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is now in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

