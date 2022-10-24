PHOTOS: Get your Halloween costumes ready and share your photos with us!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year again: Halloween is almost here.

Across the state, kids and kids at heart are gearing up to get creative for the holiday.

“This is Now” is holding another Halloween costume contest this year with amazing prizes up for grabs.

Have a fun costume you want to share? Submit your photos below to enter the contest:

Click here for the contest rules.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.