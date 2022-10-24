Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly

The state begins new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:12 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki.

Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday.

That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross all at once.

Visitors and residents said it’s a step in the right direction.

“A lot less time for pedestrians to be out in the street so should be good,” said Stan James, of Waikiki. James and his wife, Jean, welcome the new crossing.

They’ve been living in Waikiki for more than a year and have seen too many close calls.

“Cars are coming from all over the place,” said Jean James. “I think it’s unsafe.”

“I had seen a couple of people be injured and hit out here by the by the confusion between motorists and pedestrians,” added Scott Goold, of Waikiki.

Goold petitioned for the improvements to be made, but says added markings are needed.

“You see people coming from the Modern to the ABC in the diagonal,” said Goold. “Well, there’s no real walk place for that.” Pedestrians have a little over 35 seconds to cross.

Some walked diagonally, which is not allowed and others walked against the red hand.

The pilot project will be evaluated to see how well it’s working in one month.

It’s just one of many improvements plans for Waikiki. Another plan calls for reduced parking along Ala Wai Boulevard and a two-way bike lane.

“But we need to realize this a neighborhood and 20,000 plus people live here, and most don’t drive a car,” said Jeffrey Merz, sub-chair of the Waikiki Neighborhood Board.

“We need to accommodate that and facilitate that.”

“We need safe places and it’s not safe,” agreed Goold. “We have city drivers mixed in with beach culture.”

The city’s final community meeting for the Ala Wai Complete the Streets Project will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Zoom. To register for the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights (file)
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
‘We’re still grieving’: Family of Wahiawa woman killed on H-2 freeway loses home to fire
Surveillance video captured the thieves stealing from Ewa Beach's North Park subdivision early...
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items
At Kaimuki High School, sophomore Nicholas Talavou Semeatu stood tall. It was because of his...
He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

2-time cancer survivor hosts ‘Pretty in Pink’ event to spread joy and inspiration
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HNN File
74-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in Kauai crash
The state begins new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki.
Pedestrian safety improvements at two busy Waikiki intersections