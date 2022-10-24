Navy expected to give update on plan to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is expected to provide an update Monday on its plan to begin the first phase its revised plan to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility.

The “unpacking” plan consists of removing about 1 million gallons of fuel from three pipelines at Red Hill.

It’s a key step before crews can safely empty the actual fuel tanks, which contain about 100 million gallons of fuel.

The “unpacking” plan was pushed back due to the Navy’s recent water main breaks. All breaks have since been fixed.

