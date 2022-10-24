Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Navy expected to give update on plan to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling

Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is expected to provide an update Monday on its plan to begin the first phase its revised plan to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility.

The “unpacking” plan consists of removing about 1 million gallons of fuel from three pipelines at Red Hill.

It’s a key step before crews can safely empty the actual fuel tanks, which contain about 100 million gallons of fuel.

With conditional DOH approval, Navy gets green light to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling

The “unpacking” plan was pushed back due to the Navy’s recent water main breaks. All breaks have since been fixed.

The news conference is expected to begin around 1:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
Police Lights (file)
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
Kauai Police Vehicle / File Image
Kauai police identify hiker found dead at Wailua Falls
Surveillance video captured the thieves stealing from Ewa Beach's North Park subdivision early...
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items
In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
‘We’re still grieving’: Family of Wahiawa woman killed on H-2 freeway loses home to fire

Latest News

File photo of a vacation rental in Hawaii.
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HNN File Image
Despite historic COVID declines in learning in the US, there’s some good news for Hawaii students
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Monday forecast
Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek