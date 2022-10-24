Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones.

The greatest coverage of showers through midweek will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week.

Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers.

As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.

Small craft advisories have been posted for portions of Hawaiian waters, mostly along Maui and Hawaii islands eastern and southern exposures and channels in the surrounding areas through Tuesday morning and may be extended as needed.

No advisory-level surf is expected through the week.

The current northwest and south swells will continue to be on the decline Monday.

North-facing shores will see a boost again starting Tuesday as short-period energy arrives.

This swell is expected to start from the northwest, and transition to a northerly swell by Thursday, and then decline into the weekend.

A long-period south swell arriving Wednesday will once again provide a boost to south-facing shores into the weekend.

As the trade winds increase, expect an increase in surf along east-facing shores.

