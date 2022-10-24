Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mechanical issue may have caused deadly seaplane crash

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before, killing 10 people.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. investigators say a mechanical issue may have caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island.

Officials said Monday that it appeared a critical part that moved the plane’s horizontal tail stabilizer came apart.

The investigators said that part might have failed because a clamp nut unthreaded and rotated due to a missing or improperly installed lock ring.

The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter turboprop operated by Renton-based Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

It crashed into Puget Sound, killing the pilot and all nine passengers. Six bodies have been recovered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
Police Lights (file)
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
Kauai Police Vehicle / File Image
Kauai police identify hiker found dead at Wailua Falls
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Surveillance video captured the thieves stealing from Ewa Beach's North Park subdivision early...
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items

Latest News

After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort
After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border...
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead