74-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in Kauai crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 74-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash in Kapaa.

Kauai police said a 17-year-old girl, the driver of a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Kawaihau Road when she attempted to make a left turn into Menehune Food Mart. That’s when she struck the motorcyclist.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending.

The roadway was closed following the crash, but has since reopened.

