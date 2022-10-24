Tributes
74-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in Kauai crash

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 74-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash in Kapaa.

Kauai police said a 17-year-old girl, the driver of a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Kawaihau Road when she attempted to make a left turn into Menehune Food Mart. That’s when she struck the motorcyclist.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending.

The roadway was closed following the crash, but has since reopened.

