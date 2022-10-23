Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration

Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.(Matthew Hinton | AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting with a $250,000 penalty.

The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field celebrating a win over No. 15 Mississippi.

The 45-20 win vaulted LSU back into the rankings at No. 18, but it proved costly.

It’s LSU’s third violation of the league’s access to competition area policy.

LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Georgia in 2018.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 for the postgame celebration of a win over No. 6 Alabama a week earlier.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
‘We’re still grieving’: Family of Wahiawa woman killed on H-2 freeway loses home to fire
Police Lights (file)
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
At Kaimuki High School, sophomore Nicholas Talavou Semeatu stood tall. It was because of his...
He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy
Surveillance video captured the thieves stealing from Ewa Beach's North Park subdivision early...
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
FILE - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the...
Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: 1/6 panel won’t let Trump turn testimony into circus
Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia’s defense chief warns of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation