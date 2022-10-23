Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:23 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea’s military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early Monday.

North Korea’s military later said it fired 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea in response.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In their burned-out home, the Ronquillo Family found their daughter's urn. But everything she...
‘We’re still grieving’: Family of Wahiawa woman killed on H-2 freeway loses home to fire
Police Lights (file)
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
At Kaimuki High School, sophomore Nicholas Talavou Semeatu stood tall. It was because of his...
He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy
Surveillance video captured the thieves stealing from Ewa Beach's North Park subdivision early...
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

brilliant but hard to watch
Terry Hunter reviews BLONDE
The owner of Gold's Gym and 5 others are feared dead after a plane crashed in Costa Rica.
Plane carrying Gold’s Gym owner, 5 others crashes in Costa Rica
The owner of Gold's Gym and 5 others are feared dead after a plane crashed in Costa Rica.
Gold's Gym owner, others feared dead after plane crash
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base