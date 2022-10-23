Kauai police identify dead hiker at Wailua Falls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said a 28-year-old female has died Saturday afternoon at Wailua Falls.

The woman has been identified as Nicole Chavez of Chile.

Hikers searched the area after Chavez didn’t return to the lookout for two hours — before she was found unresponsive.

KPD is currently working with the Chilean Consulate of Honolulu and Los Angeles.

Officials remind the public that Wailua Falls is closed off to hiking and to follow the signs in the area.

