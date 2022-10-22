Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, dead at 26, reports say

Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in...
Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in San Jose, Calif.(Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash has lost his son.

According to People, Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen Nash, died at the age of 26.

The celebrity magazine cited professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp for reporting the death earlier this week.

Sapp shared a statement on his Twitter account: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26.”

The statement continued: “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast, and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

TMZ reports its sports department spoke with wrestling icon Shawn Michaels after Tristen Nash’s death. Michaels shared that the guys are doing everything they can to support their friend.

No further immediate information has been made available regarding Tristen Nash’s death or his cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apparent double drowning off Maui near Keanae landing.
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
Court documents cite two issues: lead contamination and an unqualified teaching...
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
The Diamond Head residents blame the developers for a rash of construction defects.
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

Latest News

Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the...
Car reported stolen in 1992 found buried at California mansion
Buried car in backyard was stolen in 1990s
(Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages
At Kaimuki High School, sophomore Nicholas Talavou Semeatu stood tall. It was because of his...
He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy