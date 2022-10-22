Breezy conditions are back — and they’re expected to stick around

Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week.

There are more clouds and a few showers for windward and mauka areas, especially for the western half of the state, thanks to a weak disturbance drifting westward over the islands.

Drier conditions should ease in by late Saturday into Sunday.

In surf, a north swell will slowly decline, with some long-period south swells keeping surf elevated for south shores. The return of breezy trade winds will also bring a return of larger, choppy surf for east shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

